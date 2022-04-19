Driver charged after driving through blockades at Greenfield bridge

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A driver is facing charges after a crash Tuesday morning in Greenfield.

Greenfield Police said that officers were called to the General Pierce Bridge around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday after an SUV that was heading from Montague to Greenfield crashed through road closure barricades.

The vehicle then continued to drive over the bridge, which is under construction, until it fell onto some exposed I-beams and came to a stop.

The driver was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center and has been charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and other civil infractions. No other injuries were reported.

A tow truck was able to get the vehicle off of the bridge, with some help from Greenfield firefighters.

