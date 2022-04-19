Getting answers: Baystate CEO discusses BA.2 subvariant, second booster shot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - COVID-19 cases are slowly creeping up, and now, conversations are stirring about the subvariant and how serious it may be.

Western Mass News took your questions to the CEO of Baystate Medical Center in Springfield to get you your answers.

Dr. Mark Keroack said he predicts that there will not be another COVID-19 surge in our future. He also said that he is not pushing people to get a second booster dose, and he probably will not get one himself.

As people start to enjoy crowded concerts, family gatherings, and more, COVID-19 numbers are slowly starting to rise.

Dr. Keroack said Hampden County saw 600 cases a day about two weeks ago and is now seeing 1,500 a day.

Fortunately, hospitalization numbers are not rising as fast as the positive cases, but talk of the omicron subvariant, BA.2, has some people feeling on edge.

“How contagious can it be, and what are the signs?” asked Ashley Moriconi of Springfield.

Dr. Keroack said that the BA.2 subvariant is extremely contagious, but a more mild virus.

“People are less likely to get the big-time fevers and chills and aches,” he said. “They are more likely, actually, both omicron and BA.2, are more likely to have a sore throat.”

Dr. Keroack went on to say that he does not predict this subvariant will cause a surge like we saw with delta and omicron, especially as we head into the summer months with people enjoying the outdoors.

“I think the virus is running out of targets that are completely unprotected at this point,” Dr. Keroack told us. “Therefore, we’re not going to see these tsunamis of demand for hospital care that we’ve seen in the past two years.”

Weighing in on the COVID-19 shots, he told Western Mass News that he does not think the general public needs a second booster. In fact, he said he has not, and most likely will not, get one himself.

“The CDC has come out and said, ‘Well, gee, people over the age of 50 ought to get a second booster,’” Dr. Keroack said. “Now, I’m over the age of 50, well over the age of 50, and I have not gotten a second booster.”

Instead, he said he hopes the pharmaceutical companies create a new, specialized and targeted vaccine for the new variants.

“I’m less excited about getting yet another hit of the spike protein that my body has seen three times before, but if you could show me something that was really kind of different that would broaden my immune base, I’d be interested,” he told us.

Now, Dr. Keroack said that there is some benefit of the second booster, since he said it can provide more immunity for the first 6-8 weeks after receiving the shot.

He also said that if you are heading to a crowded event like a graduation, you may want to get the shot two weeks before for extra protection.

