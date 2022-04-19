Getting Answers: concerns remain amid pause in travel mask mandate

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s been a day of changing COVID-19 policies as airports, bus companies, and other modes of public transportation announce whether they’re making masks optional for travelers after a federal judge from Florida voided the CDC’s mask mandate on public transportation and put it on pause Monday afternoon.

However, community members are now turning to local medical experts for advice on what they should do.

We checked in with local travelers on Tuesday and their feelings are divided on the issue of masks or no masks on public transportation. We took their questions to Dr. Mark Keroack, president and CEO of Baystate Medical Center.

Last week, the CDC announced they would be extending their mask mandate on public transportation and on Monday, a federal judge from Florida voided that mandate and put it on hold, while the Justice Department considers appealing it.

On Tuesday, requiring masks was now up to individual businesses. Some people we spoke with were excited about the news.

“I feel grateful. I have a lot of health conditions along with being asthmatic and two years is way too much for the government to control if we wear a mask or not,” said Ashley Moriconi of Springfield.

Others were not as excited.

“That’s where most of the germs are, on the busses, the trains and the planes. I don’t think that they should do that,” said Melissa York of Agawam.

Micahel Turner of Springfield added, “I feel, that until everything is really clear, people should still wear masks, that’s my opinion.”

We found mask policies have changed in a number of places. If you’re flying out of Bradley International Airport, you can now choose whether or not you’ll wear a face covering. While riding on PVTA and Peter Pan buses, you don’t have to mask up anymore either.

Some travelers had questions for local health experts.

“Ask the doctors: do they agree with what I’m saying, all of this came too fast with taking the masks off,” York asked.

Western Mass News is getting answers and took viewer questions to Keroack.

“I think that we ought to continue, in really, any type of crowded, poorly ventilated space and you don’t know the vaccination status, so yes, that describes a plane or a bus,” Keroack said.

Keroack acknowledged that the mask mandate is no longer in place for now, but still suggested that western Massachusetts residents follow the original CDC guidelines and mask up if you are on public transportation.

We just checked in with Union Station in Springfield and masks are still required for now. One transportation carrier that operates out of that station is still requiring masks.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.