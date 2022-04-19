Mold remediation underway at Springfield courthouse as trial against the state nears

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We continue to track developments out of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in downtown Springfield and Western Mass News is hearing from Congressman Richard Neal after employees inside the building told us large scale remediation efforts got underway last week.

Photos released Monday of bags of trash, obtained by Western Mass News, show materials removed from the courthouse. We get reaction from Neal and court employees as the case prepares to go to trial next week.

“What is finally found by an environmental or an HVAC tech, they don’t care. The damage is done. It’s not going to be easily cured and it’s not going to be done in my office during the day,” said Hampden County Clerk of Courts Laura Gentile.

Gentile spoke with Western Mass News and expressed her frustration with remediation efforts conducted inside the Roderick Ireland Courthouse last week.

“Even if it’s just dust, you’re going to be kicking up whatever is in those vents that you’re seeking to clean and by so doing, it’s going airborne,” Gentile added.

We spoke over Zoom with Gentile, who said although she doesn’t like working remotely and is committed to staying in the building with her staff, she chose to work from home on Tuesday.

“I have a lot of problems with my eyes. That’s one of the reasons I’m home today, it’s not related directly to the building because I have a scratch on my cornea, but I’m not gonna go in there and have it irritated even more,” Gentile explained.

Photos obtained by Western Mass News show bags of materials removed from the courthouse. We reached out to the Massachusetts Trial Court to confirm current cleaning efforts and received a statement, that reading in part:

“Cleaning and remediation efforts have been underway to address the fan coil units throughout the building. As a result of the concerns expressed by plaintiffs’ counsel and at the request of the attorney general’s office, the trial court has suspended work on this project to answer questions about the work posed by plaintiffs’ counsel.”

We also brought questions to Neal on Western Mass News: Getting Answers about the situation unfolding in downtown Springfield.

“I’ve been reluctant to jump to any conclusions about the science that’s involved here until we get a full understanding of that from OSHA, the EPA, or the state,” Neal said.

With the case set to go to trial next week, Neal added, “I’ve been in that building for over 25 years. I’m not going to get my hopes up, but I think at least there will be some resolution.”

The lawsuit against the trail court brought by several courthouse employees is set to be heard by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court a week from Wednesday.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.