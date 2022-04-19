Springfield restaurant offering CBD-infused specials for 4/20

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - For one day only, a Springfield restaurant is offering some unique menu items to celebrate April 20.

“They tested it out and they love the idea and they have just been running with it and elevating it every year,” said Amber Shepard, manager of Wings Over Springfield.

Wings Over Springfield is getting ready to celebrate April 20 (4/20), also known as ‘weed day,’ on Wednesday. It’s a date recognizing cannabis-related activities in many places. The restaurant is offering specific menu items infused with CBD oil for customers to enjoy just one day a year.

“We started out with the CBD garlic parm tots and we elevated it to our tenders and bone in wings and now, we are starting our tender sandwiches,” Shepard added.

Wings Over managers told Western Mass News that special 4/20 promotions using CBD oil - a natural compound found in marijuana - began at their location three years ago. Each year, they expand the infused items offered and they’re already thinking ahead to next year.

“Wraps and salads,” Shepard said.

Kevin Tetreault added, “Maybe the waffle fries.”

The offer is only available while supplies last and the managers said selling out is almost guaranteed no matter how much product they stock up, so they recommend you place your orders early.

“We had to buy more last year, right? We had to make an emergency run. Yes, we had to go out and purchase more,” Shepard and Tetreault said.

They are also making sure they have enough employees to keep up with the orders.

“We scheduled a few more staff just in case we get those rushes of people. We want to get it all out as soon as possible. It will be all hands on deck tomorrow,” Tetreault explained.

As the only CBD infused food product in the western Massachusetts area, this is your opportunity to try out this year’s new product.

“To me. it just tastes like the garlic parm, which I think is a good thing. You would rather taste the chicken and the quality of the product, instead of something a little off,” Tetreault added.

These special CBD infused items won’t hit the menu at Wings Over Springfield until Wednesday.

