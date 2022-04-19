Town by Town: April 19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town.

Children in Holyoke on spring vacation had the chance to learn all about reptiles Tuesday.

Reptile Shows of New England spent part of the day at the Children’s Museum at Holyoke.

The group brought in a mix of reptiles, lizards, mammals, and amphibians for a hands-on experience, as well as a question and answer session.

The children’s museum is open all this week.

Town by town takes us to Northampton where firefighters from across the region gathered for the start of a 2-day training on complex, heavy rescues.

The firefighters will train on advanced techniques to lift, stabilize, and secure large commercial vehicles, as well as other heavy or odd objects.

Officials said the simulated scenarios are based on actual incidents that have happened across the region.

In Springfield, the Massachusetts Latino Chamber of Commerce received a check from State Representative Orlando Ramos for $100,000.

The state funds will be used to assist Black and Latino owned businesses within the city.

The Chamber said that the funding will also help new entrepreneurs evolve from employee to employer.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.