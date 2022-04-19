Tractor-trailer gets stuck on rail trail in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are using an incident Tuesday as a reminder for vehicles not to drive on a local rail trail.

Northampton Police said that officers were called to the Bates Road intersection of the Norwottuck Rail Trail after a tractor-trailer truck became stuck on the path.

Investigators learned that the driver had mistakenly entered the rail trail from Damon Road.

Police added that “the truck and operator were placed out of service” and the truck was towed from the scene.

The Mass. State Police truck team was also called in to help with the investigation.

