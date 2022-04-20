Advertisement

Baker Administration announces tax cut plan

The administration’s proposal would provide $700 million in tax relief for low-income residents, working families, renters, and seniors.
By Liam Murphy and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Baker Administration held an event this Tax Day to tout their comprehensive tax relief plan.

Their plan is to help the cities and towns hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, including Springfield and Holyoke.

