Dry, breezy and milder weather through Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - High pressure gave us good sunshine today and will keep skies clear most of the night. As the high moves closer to western Mass, wind gradually lightens and may even become calm overnight. To out south, where the growing season has already begun, frost advisories are in effect. Hampden county doesn’t begin it’s growing season until May 1st, so no Advisories for us, though frost is likely.

Temperatures begin in the upper 20s to low 30s Thursday morning with building high, thin clouds. Temperatures warm steadily and highs return to the 50s to around 60 degrees in the afternoon. Wind shifts out of the south and may occasionally gust to 20-25mph. A cold front approaches later in the day with a shower or two, but many stay dry.

High pressure returns to end the week, giving us full sun in western Mass. Our wind direction shifts to the northwest, ushering in dry air. Gusts may again get to 20-25mph, keeping the Berkshires a bit cool, but warming the valley into the 60s.

Our weekend is trending dry and seasonable with highs around 60 both Saturday and Sunday. High pressure will finally bring lighter wind for the weekend too. High, thin clouds will be around Saturday, then more clouds build Sunday as a front backs in from the northeast. Temperatures Sunday may end up cooler, but the chilly air stays closer to the eastern shore. Seasonable temps are back early next week with a cooler and unsettled pattern kicking in mid to late week.

