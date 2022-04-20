Man in custody following high speed police chase from Charlton to West Stockbridge

(WGGB/WSHM) - A high speed police chase on the Mass. Pike has ended with the driver in custody.

It all started at a highway rest stop in Charlton and ended less than two hours later in West Stockbridge.

Massachusetts State Police have identified the suspect as 48-year-old Kevin Oldaker of Illinois. He has been processed on charges from outstanding warrants in two different states as well as new charges from Wednesday’s police pursuit.

Oldaker is now behind bars following an extensive state police chase from Charlton through western Massachusetts that ended near exit 3 off the Mass. Pike just after 8:30 Wednesday morning.

In a photo captured by the Massachusetts State Police drone, you can see heavy police presence around the car that troopers had been pursuing and eventually stopped.

Authorities said that during the pursuit, Oldaker used crossovers to avoid cruisers in Chicopee and again in Ludlow.

He exited the highway in Ludlow, and then re-entered continuing westbound.

The 48-year-old suspect eventually hit a tire deflation device used by troopers, causing a flat tire. The pursuit continued until Oldaker stopped in West Stockbridge, about 3 miles from the New York state line.

Oldaker refused to get out of the car and a brief standoff took place. He eventually surrendered and was taken into custody just after 9 a.m.

The standoff created long back-ups of traffic on the Pike, especially in Berkshire County.

Our Western Mass News crews arrived on scene where the suspect was stopped and saw that traffic was being forced off the highway at exit 10. The Mass. Pike reopened just after 9:30 Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, State Police said that Oldaker is wanted on felony warrants, one out of Maine issued last week charging him with violent stalking and one out of Illinois from February of 2014 charging him with home invasion and sexual assault.

