Pool businesses prepare for possible chlorine shortage second year in a row

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Warmer temperatures are coming soon and local pool companies said that it is the time to start stocking up on supplies.

Western Mass News has more on what items are expected to be short supply yet again this season.

“I do anticipate, again, there will be a shortage of chlorine across the board,” said Teddy Bear Pools & Spas owner Ted Hebert.

Summer is right around the corner, even though this week’s weather may not feel like it.

Supply shortages have been ongoing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and local pool businesses continue to face them again for another season, especially with chlorine.

Hebert said that he ordered 20% more chlorine this year to try and get ahead of the shortage, so his supply for the season is already in stock.

“Demand is way up and supplies are limited,” he said. “I am fortunate I order ahead of time and I have it, because during the season, probably not many manufacturers are going to be manufacturing chlorine.”

In order to keep up with the increase in demand, Teddy Bear Pools & Spas will limit supply to 1 container of chlorine per household, and you must be a repeat customer.

“As long as they are on our customer list or go on our customer list, we are going to offer them chlorine,” Hebert said. “What we have done over in the past is, we go by our history of how much product we have sold and what sizes and we can go anywhere from 4 pounds up to a 50 pounds and it varies, but we go by our history.”

One customer told us that he wanted to make sure he got his chlorine in time this year.

“I am just trying to get ahead of the curve,” said Tom Hultine of Granville. “The weather is going to start getting warmer, though it is still pretty cold for April 20. I’m just trying to get ahead of it and get everything, so when it does come time to open, I will be ready to do so.”

Hebert told Western Mass News that his business is still seeing a high demand for at-home pool installations.

“What we found, with COVID, is people were staying home, not spending money on their vacations, and utilizing the greatest assets at their home,” he told us. “We do find people are buying pools very heavily again this season.”

