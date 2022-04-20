Senator Markey travels to Poland to meet with soldiers on Ukrainian border

(WGGB/WSHM) - Senator Ed Markey traveled to Poland this week to meet with the U.S. military leaders stationed on the Ukrainian border.

That included soldiers from Massachusetts serving with the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division in southeastern Poland.

Tuesday, Senator Markey met with the U.S. ambassador to Poland to discuss U.S. and Polish relations and support for Ukraine.

