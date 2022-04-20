Shriners Hospitals for Children planning to transition to outpatient clinic model

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Shriners Hospitals for Children in Springfield is changing from a hospital to an outpatient clinic model. Shriners said that they believe this is the way to best serve their patients and fulfill their charitable mission.

They added that the transition to a clinic model will not affect current outpatient services. The only difference will be that they will not provide ambulatory surgery services.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said that Shriners will be required to go through the hospital essential service closure process.

The DPH received a 120-day notice from Shriners Hospitals for Children on March 3st that it intends to close the hospital and open an outpatient clinic.

In the letter obtained by Western Mass News, they said in part:

“The advancement of surgical procedures has resulted in very few patients requiring admission for inpatient pediatric services, which are the cornerstone of a hospital facility. Accordingly, after evaluating the needs of our patients, we have determined that Shriners Hospitals for Children may best serve our patients and fulfill our charitable mission by transitioning this location from a hospital to an outpatient clinic model.”

They then go on to say:

“We are providing you with at least 30 days advance notice of our intent to submit to the department a formal 90-day notice of our intent to discontinue the operation of the hospital. Following receipt of our notice, the department will publish a public notice and schedule a public hearing.”

After the public hearing, the DPH will provide the hospital with a determination within 15 days if the services provided are necessary for preserving access and health status within the service area.

