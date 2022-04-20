Springfield COVID-19 cases rise as mask mandates on public transit drop

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - COVID-19 cases in Springfield continue to rise week by week. This came as mask mandates on public transportation began to lift.

The latest COVID-19 data is up by 81 cases. One thing to note – this has been the biggest increase in several weeks.

“We expected, based on the new variant and the transmissibility, that we were going to see an uptick in cases,” Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris told us.

She was not surprised about the recent COVID-19 case numbers.

We have those latest case numbers:

Mid-March: 48.

The week of March 20th: 71.

The week of March 27th: 115

The first week of April: 137.

The most recent data: 218.

Western Mass News got answers directly from Caulton-Harris.

Reporter: “Are these numbers a lot for you? Are they alarming, or are you just keeping an eye on it?”

Caulton-Harris: “At this point, I think, across the nation, we are keeping an eye on the numbers. We expect they are going to increase. The question becomes, how much do they increase, and is there a point that we get alarmed around that increase?”

Conflicting guidance for mask mandates has arisen as a Florida judge reversed federal mask mandates on public transportation, even as health officials caution people to mask up.

Caulton-Harris gave us her guidance.

“If you are riding on a bus, it is important that you wear a face covering, because we don’t have the ability to distance on a bus,” she said.

One Springfield resident said that he is okay with things easing up.

“Well, I’m glad it’s winding down,” said Springfield resident Steven Marcus. “You don’t have to wear your mask on the buses anymore. It was pretty bad. Now, it’s good. It’s calming down. Everybody is getting relaxed.”

Wednesday night, the city of Springfield will have a candlelight vigil for those who lost their battle with COVID-19.

“One of the consequences was that we lost, in the city of Springfield, almost 500 of our residents,” Caulton-Harris told us. “We want to take a moment, just to pause, remember, reflect.”

That candlelight vigil starts at 5:30 p.m. on the steps of City Hall. The plan is to have a candle for every life lost.

