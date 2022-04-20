Springfield Police looking to locate man after Amazon truck theft

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police have turned to the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in the theft of an Amazon truck last weekend.

Officials said the truck was stolen on April 10th around 3 p.m. on Florence Street in Springfield.

The truck was located later in the day on Girard Avenue, but the suspect is still at large.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to call the Springfield Police Department at 413-735-1509, or anonymously submit information through Text-A-Tip.

