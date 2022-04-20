Advertisement

Springfield Thunderbirds prepare for their first Calder Cup playoffs

Calder Cup Playoff tickets went on sale Wednesday for the Thunderbirds.
By Hugh Zeitlin and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - While the Springfield Thunderbirds wrap up their regular season over the next week, they are preparing to head to the postseason for the first time in franchise history,

Calder Cup Playoff tickets went on sale Wednesday for the Thunderbirds.

Springfield currently sits in third place in the Atlantic Division with 5 games remaining.

They finish the home part of their schedule with 3 games this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

As for playoff tickets, the Thunderbirds have introduced a “pay as we play” plan. It allows fans to pay no money upfront, but guarantees you a seat for each home game.

Your credit card will be charged 48 hours before the puck drops.

Plans for individual game tickets will be announced in the coming days.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

A local teacher has overcome difficult odds and continues to positively impact her students...
Surprise Squad honors Ludlow kindergarten teacher
The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that 4,885 Mississippians had been...
Officials: 1,853 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 24 newly confirmed deaths in Mass.
Western Mass News has more on what items are expected to be short supply yet again this season.
Pool businesses prepare for possible chlorine shortage second year in a row
The latest COVID-19 data is up by 81 cases. One thing to note – this has been the biggest...
Springfield COVID-19 cases rise as mask mandates on public transit drop
That included soldiers from Massachusetts serving with the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division in...
Senator Markey travels to Poland to meet with soldiers on Ukrainian border