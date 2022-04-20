Springfield Thunderbirds prepare for their first Calder Cup playoffs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - While the Springfield Thunderbirds wrap up their regular season over the next week, they are preparing to head to the postseason for the first time in franchise history,

Calder Cup Playoff tickets went on sale Wednesday for the Thunderbirds.

Springfield currently sits in third place in the Atlantic Division with 5 games remaining.

They finish the home part of their schedule with 3 games this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

As for playoff tickets, the Thunderbirds have introduced a “pay as we play” plan. It allows fans to pay no money upfront, but guarantees you a seat for each home game.

Your credit card will be charged 48 hours before the puck drops.

Plans for individual game tickets will be announced in the coming days.

