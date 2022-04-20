Springfield’s Union Station keeps masks in place despite void in CDC mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As more transportation companies drop their mask mandates, Union Station in Springfield is staying firm on theirs.

A spokesperson told Western Mass News that they are holding off until the Justice Department has completed their review of the Florida judge’s decision to void the CDC’s mask mandate.

At last check, Union Station still required face coverings be worn inside even though they are no longer required on the buses and trains leaving and arriving at the station, something that may be confusing for travelers.

A lot of change came on Tuesday as many public transportation companies announced that masks will now be optional. This included Amtrak, PVTA, and Peter Pan Bus Lines, as well as at Bradley International Airport.

“Now, I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but every time you lift the mandate, the virus comes back,” said David Tuttle of Springfield.

Despite this new change, many people we spoke with said they will continue to carry a mask with them.

“I’m definitely still going to wear it, just for my safety,” said Isaiah Kenney of Springfield. “People are still coughing all over the place. People are still getting sick.”

“I believe that safety’s first, so even though you lift the mask mandate, be mindful of who’s around you because you have elderly,” Tuttle added.

Residents said having a mask mandate still in place at Union Station may cause confusion, because once you are on the train or bus you are taking, you have to choose to take it back off.

“It’s kind of backwards, because if you think about it, you’re a lot more closed in on a bus than you are inside,” Kenney said. “You’re more spread out inside.”

We did take a look around at the station and noticed there were many people without a face covering inside the station despite the mandate.

Local doctors we spoke with Tuesday, as well as the Biden Administration and the CDC, still advised people to wear face coverings on public transportation.

