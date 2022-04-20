State Police continue search for missing New York teacher last seen in western Mass.

LEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The search is still on for a missing New York high school teacher last seen nearly a month ago in western Massachusetts.

42-year-old Meghan Marohn was last seen on March 27th in Lee, and State Police are still asking the public for information.

The Shaker High School teacher is from Delmar, New York.

According to her brother, Marohn checked into Stockbridge on March 24th and was scheduled to leave on the 30th. Last month, police found Marohn’s black 2017 Subaru Impreza parked on Church Street at Longcope Park in Lee, which police described as a heavily-wooded hiking area.

State troopers, local police, fire crews, and a search and rescue team have been actively searching for Marohn, but have not yet found her.

Police said that Marohn is 5′6″ and 120 pounds. She has red hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information or home and business footage has been asked to contact State Police at 413-499-1112 or Lee Police at 413-243-5530.

Marohn’s family has offered a $50,000 reward for any information leading directly to her safe return.

You can find more information regarding Marohn’s case here.

