Suspect in custody after police standoff on Mass Pike

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- A suspect is in custody after a police pursuit that ended in a standoff on the Mass Pike Wednesday morning.

According to MassDOT, I-90 WB and EB are currently closed near mile marker three near Lee and West Stockbridge.

Western Mass News was first alerted of the police pursuit just after 8 a.m.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the pursuit stopped in Stockbridge where negotiators were successfully able to remove the suspect from the vehicle peacefully.

State Police provided the image of the scene above which was taken by the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.

