Town by Town: April 20

Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Hugh Zeitlin, Liam Murphy, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town.

In Springfield, kids were taught about basketball and financial literacy.

Nearly four dozen kids gathered for a three-day camp at the South End Community Center during this April vacation week.

Organizers partnered with Way Finders as they looked to get the basketball players to also learn about saving, building, and keeping their money in the future.

In West Springfield, there will be a horse show at the Big E Fairgrounds.

The UPHA Chapter 14 are bringing back their Symphony of Horses where there will be over 300 horses from New England competing over the course of 4 days.

The event runs through this Saturday and tickets are available on the Eastern States Exposition website.

In Holyoke, people celebrated Wednesday’s date, 4/20, as an unofficial marijuana holiday.

A block party at the Arcade Bar is being hosted by the Boston Bud Factory.

It started, appropriately, at 4:20 Wednesday afternoon.

Live music was expected from a group called The DeadHeads.

Along with food trucks, those in attendance also got to check out a variety of craft vendors.

