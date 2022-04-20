Witness recounts seeing high speed chase down Mass. Pike Wednesday morning

CHARLTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, drivers across western Massachusetts witnessed a high speed police chase on the Mass. Pike.

A high speed chase down the westbound side of the Mass. Pike Wednesday had people asking questions. We were able to speak with two drivers who witnessed the chase, and provided us with exclusive footage, taken from their cars.

“I was really shocked,” said witness Emily LaBarre. “Kind of like, what’s going on here?”

“What’s going on? Why are all these cops flying down the highway?” asked witness John Zabawa.

It all started around 7:24 Wednesday morning, according to police.

A Massachusetts State Police trooper noticed a stolen 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor in the parking lot of the Charlton Service Plaza on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike. The car was reported stolen out of Biddeford, Maine.

Troopers said that they found the suspect sleeping in the back seat and he refused to unlock the car door.

They said that the man began moving inside the car, saying he could not find his keys, and eventually turned on the car and drove away westbound on the turnpike, beginning the pursuit across western Massachusetts.

LaBarre was sitting in traffic on the westbound side of the turnpike near the Springfield exit when she witnessed the commotion.

“I saw just so many troopers,” she told us. “They were just waiting on the side of the road, going on the eastbound side, turning around. At one point, there were troopers passing me on the left.”

She sent us a video that she took from her cell phone. In it, you can see cruisers crossing over the median from the eastbound side, clearly chasing something.

“It was like being in a movie,” LaBarre said. “There were just so many troopers, just flying by me really fast. Cars moving out of the way, going into the grass, just to avoid being hit.”

Zabawa was on his way to work when he saw multiple cruisers flying by on the other side of the highway.

He sent Western Mass News dashcam footage. We slowed it down for you so you can see what he’s referring to.

“I looked up and I saw three State Police troopers with their lights on and two more behind them with no lights on,” Zabawa recalled.

The car traveled westbound on the Pike as multiple state trooper cruisers followed. You can see all the action in the video, given to Western Mass News by a viewer, recording the incident on his dash camera from the other side of the Pike.

The suspect, identified as Kevin Oldaker of Illinois, used crossovers to speed away from cruisers, including one in Chicopee and another in Ludlow.

He got off the Pike and then re-entered the highway, continuing west.

Oldaker eventually hit a tire deflation device, deployed by troopers which caused a flat tire. A short time later, he eventually stopped in West Stockbridge and was taken into custody.

Oldaker has been processed on his outstanding warrant charges and for these new charges he faced for the chase Wednesday.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.