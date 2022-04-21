Dry, breezy and milder to end the workweek

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Blustery and cloudy into this evening as a cold front moves into western Mass. Southerly wind gusts have reached 30-40mph at times today ahead of the front and scattered to isolated showers will push through over the next few hours.

After a cold front passes through tonight, any shower chances quickly diminish and skies gradually clear out. Wind will also diminish and drop back to 5-10mph overnight. Temperatures fall into the lower 40s for most through sunrise Friday.

We end the week on a pleasant note here in western Mass with full sunshine and seasonable temperatures. A west-northwest breeze will increase early and occasionally gust to 20-25mph during the day. Temperatures climb into the 50s in the Berkshires, but the CT River valley may approach mid 60s Friday afternoon. The UV index will be up to a 7 for Earth Day, so if you’re spending a lot of time outside, make sure to use sunscreen!

Our weekend is looking mainly dry and seasonable, though we will see some changes from Saturday to Sunday. On Saturday, high pressure to our north keeps our weather dry and pleasant with lighter wind and lower to middle 60s. Sunshine should be mixed with scattered high clouds. Clouds increase Saturday evening and a spot shower may come through overnight with a backdoor cold front sliding down from the northeast. This front will bring cooler air with it, which will be felt most on the eastern coast. Western Mass should get into the 50s in the valley to low 60s in the Berkshires, but 70s will be just to our west in New York. A tough temperature forecast.

Next week begins dry and seasonably mild, but clouds will be around most of Monday. Our next round of rain arrives Tuesday with a passing low and front. An upper level low will spin through New England and move offshore Wednesday to Friday, but linger close enough to keep patchy clouds around along with a few showers here and there with passing disturbances.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.