Firefighters called to house fire on Bay St. in Springfield

Springfield firefighters work to put out a fire at a house on Bay Street in Springfield, MA.
Springfield firefighters work to put out a fire at a house on Bay Street in Springfield, MA.(Photo courtesy Springfield Fire Department)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A working fire has been reported at a house on Bay Street in Springfield.

Western Mass News has a crew on the way now.

Firefighters are on scene at this time.

Springfield Fire Department, Captain Drew Piemonte tells us the call came in at 2:25 p.m. Thursday.

No word if anyone was inside the home when then fire started.

As soon as more information becomes available we’ll provide an update to this story. Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air for the latest details.

