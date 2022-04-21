Serial rape suspect held in jail after dangerousness hearing Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The alleged serial rapist in the Springfield area, 20-year-old Ali Ghaffar, faced a judge Thursday.

Judge Sabbs called him a real danger to the general public and decided to keep him in jail for the next 120 days.

20-year-old Ali Ghaffar from West Springfield appeared before a judge Thursday for his dangerousness hearing. He is accused of raping six women and the horrific details of those alleged crimes were read aloud in the courtroom Thursday.

“On the scale of dangerousness, it’s hard to find that there would be anyone else more dangerous to the community than Mr. Ghaffar,” said Judge Sabbs.

Western Mass News cameras in the courtroom on Thursday, as 20-year-old Ali Ghaffar of West Springfield sat in prison, as he faced a Springfield judge through a screen. He is accused of raping at least six women over the span of nine months. Picking them up in Springfield and bringing them to a remote area in West Springfield.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office filed for a dangerousness hearing, which will keep Ghaffar in jail for at least 120 days.

“The purpose is to hold this individual to make sure other people remain safe,” said Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

Judge Patrick Sabbs agreed with prosecutors that Ghaffar would be a danger to the public.

He decided on this, after hearing the arguments from both the Assistant District Attorney and Ghaffar’s defense attorney.

Assistant District Attorney Max Bennett described the horrific details of the alleged crimes.

“The frequency of these assaults increased. You’re also going to see that the violence and the threats amp up, as well as the degrading nature of the rapes, as if rape in it of itself is not an already degrading experience,” said Bennett.

While defense attorney Nicholas Hogan pointed out holes in the state’s case, such as the fact there are no photos of any injuries that support Ghaffar, brutally raped these women and that some of the victims of these crimes, were prostitutes.

“Mr. Ghaffar may be responsible for negotiating sex deals with known prostitutes on the streets of Springfield, that is not rape. Mr. Ghaffar may be responsible for driving them from Springfield to West Springfield, and then engaging in consensual, unpaid for sex, that is not rape,” said Hogan.

However Judge Sabbs agreed with the State, that Ghaffar would be dangerous to all women if he were to be released.

“He apparently chose his victims wisely, thinking that they would never complain. Thank goodness that they did complain.”

