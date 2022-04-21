Two correctional officers save woman’s life in Williamsburg

Williamsburg, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A couple of Hampden County Sheriff’s correctional officers went above and beyond Wednesday to help save a woman who they found in a crashed vehicle in Williamsburg.

This was around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 9.

According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, the 2 correctional officers were on transportation detail when they spotted the crash scene.

“Officers Ryan Kennedy and Nicholas Husovsky were driving back to the main institution in Ludlow after bringing an inmate to the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office. While driving on Route 9 in Williamsburg in Hampshire County, they saw a car off the road and crashed into a tree,” explained Robert Rizzuto, representative for the Hampden County Sheriff’s Dep.

So they decided to pull over and check out the scene.

“They found a female, unresponsive with a purplish hue to her skin, slouched over the center console. The doors were locked so the officers broke a window to be able to pull the woman from the car,” noted Rizzuto.

With no pulse, Officers Kennedy and Husovsky began life saving measures.

“They began chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth rescue breathing, “ said Rizzuto, “After about 5 minutes, the fire chief arrived with an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) and with one shock was able to get a pulse back.”

A short time later additional emergency crews arrived and transported the woman to the hospital, Rizzuto confirmed.

“We are thankful that our officers were in the right place at the right time and able to help bring this woman back,” said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi. “These unpredictable incidents are exactly why it’s so important that all first responders be trained in a variety of life-saving measures. You never know when you’ll come upon someone who needs help.”

