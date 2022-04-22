Disturbing details emerge from alleged serial rapist dangerousness hearing Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Chilling new details shared in a Springfield courtroom Thursday, about an alleged serial rapist and how he lured and attacked his victims.

All of this played out at the dangerous hearing for Ali Ghaffar, accused of raping six women.

The prosecutor compared the details of the alleged crimes that 20-year-old Ali Ghaffar is accused of, to a scene in a horror movie. The state’s description of these crimes were absolutely shocking.

On Thursday morning, Ali Ghaffar was seen in an orange jumpsuit from the T.V. screen inside the Springfield courtroom. Western Mass News was there as the alleged serial rapist faced the judge for a dangerousness hearing, district attorneys arguing he was a threat to the community.

“Based on the severity of the alleged behavior, we think that dangerousness is appropriate and we believe he should be held for public safety and for victim safety,” said Anthony Gulluni, Hampden District Attorney.

In order to prove their point, that Ghaffar should remain behind bars, the prosecution read aloud the disgusting details in this case, outlining how he was able to gain control of the six women he is accused of raping.

Let’s start with how he allegedly got his victims into his car.

Prosecutors said the first rape took place in July of 2021, he asked that victim if she would help him find PCP and other drugs. The second victim, on February 19 in 2022, he allegedly asked her if she wanted to smoke weed, and that was the same question he asked victim three on February 26, according to Police.

Prosecutors said for two other victims, he asked if they needed a ride, and another victim was a prostitute, who he agreed to give money to in exchange for sex.

Ghaffar drove his first three victims to Clark Field, where he was almost caught by a West Springfield Detective.

“This was a very close call, and a lot of people would’ve taken that as a sign to stop. But that’s not what Mr. Ghaffar did,” said Max Bennett, Assistant Hampden County District Attorney.

He changed his new location to an underpass near Bear Hole Reservoir, Police said.

In almost all of these crimes, Ghaffar made threats with either a gun or knife, according to the State’s arguments.

“Do what he said if she wanted to make it home alive,” said Bennett.

Police said he also consistently left the victims alone at the remote location, after raping them. In their arguments, prosecutors said all the victims were able to identify Ghaffar in a photo array. They were also able to link his DNA to the crimes.

“Also what we have here is a pattern, a consistency. A pattern of conduct that Mr. Ghaffar committed that he seemed to be quite comfortable with,” said Bennett.

After hearing all of these appalling details in the case, the judge ruled Ghaffar would remain behind bars for the next 120 days.

“On the scale of dangerousness, It’s hard to find that there would be anyone else more dangerous to the community than Mr. Ghaffar,” said the judge.

Ghaffar’s mother and sister were also in court Thursday and appeared to be very emotional. The next scheduled court date for this case is May 20.

