Gunshot victim found on Worthington St. in Springfield identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has identified a man who was shot and killed in Springfield a week ago on Worthington Street.

Karmari Alexander from Springfield, was 21-years-old.

He was found by officers suffering from a gunshot would on the 1000 block of Worthington St. after they were called to the scene for shots fired. This was just after 10 p.m. on Friday, April 15th.

Alexander was transported to Baystate Medical Center, but he did not survive his injuries.

Police have not reported any arrest in connection with this murder.

Both the Hampden DA’s Office and the Springfield Police Department continue to investigate.

If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to ‘CRIMES’ (274637) and in the message type ‘solve’ and then add your tip.

