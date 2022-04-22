Hampden County correctional officers jump into action to save crash victim

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A woman is recovering from injuries after her car crashed into a tree in Hampshire County on Wednesday.

Turns out, two Hampden County correctional officers just passing by came to her rescue.

“Right place, right time I guess,” said Nicholas Husovsky, Hampden County Sheriff Correctional Officer.

Two Hampden County correctional officers were on their way back from dropping off an inmate at the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office in a transit van when they came across a scene on Route 9 in Williamsburg.

“We were driving past and my partner noticed a second vehicle wrapped around a tree so we turned around to assist,” said Ryan Kennedy, a Hampden County Sheriff’s Correctional Officer.

The two officers took immediate action.

“He ran up to the vehicle and noticed a woman in the front passenger leaned over the center consul, unresponsive...he tried to open doors and it was all locked. I had to break a window to gain entry into the vehicle, and we were able to pull her out and start CPR until the fire department got there,” said Kennedy.

The Williamsburg Fire Department responded to assist. Chief Connell told Western Mass News in a statement he was able to revive the victim using a defibrillator. But, if it wasn’t for the two correctional officers, the outcome might not have been the same, something Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi echoed.

“The first responder, the people who fall upon that incident are the ones that can usually help make that a good outcome and that is exactly what happened the other day. Because of these two officers, that lady has another opportunity for a better tomorrow,” said Sheriff Cocchi.

For Kennedy and Husovsky, putting their training to use was never a question.

“Not every day do you see a car down off the road into a tree so we drove by originally and just looked back and that’s why we stopped. We saw something that didn’t look right,” explained Husovsky.

