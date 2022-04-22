Lynn Clark no longer carrying out responsibilities as Superintendent for Chicopee Public Schools

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re following breaking news. The Chicopee School Committee has taken action regarding Lynn Clark, Mayor John Vieau reports.

In a statement sent to Western Mass News late Friday afternoon, Vieau confirmed Lynn Clark will no longer be carrying out responsibilities as Superintendent.

“The School Committee has taken action in accordance with Ms. Clark’s contract and she will no longer be carrying out responsibilities as Superintendent of the Chicopee Public Schools,” said Vieau

This comes one day after Clark was indicted by a federal grandy jury for “making false statements” regarding 99 threatening text messages allegedly sent to a Chicopee Police Chief candidate. The victim later withdrew their application for the position, according to charging documents, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported.

“The School Committee will, at its next meeting, consider the appointment of an Acting Superintendent for the remainder of the school year. In the meantime, our staff remains focused on teaching and learning, and providing the best education possible for our students,” Vieau added.

Currently, the Acting Superintendent of Schools is Alvin Morton as listed on the Chicopee Public School’s website. He is the Assistant Superintendent of Student Support Services.

