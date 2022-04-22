Dry and quiet weather on tap for the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A nice wrap up to the week with highs hitting the lower 60s this afternoon for many. It was another blustery day though and gusty breezes continue to subside tonight, especially after sunset.

With high pressure in control tonight, skies remain mostly clear and the air is quite dry, so temperatures fall fast. Temperatures fall into the 50s this evening and 40s before midnight. Wind becomes light to even calm at times through sunrise Saturday, allowing early morning lows to dip into the low 30s with patchy frost.

Saturday will be the pick of the weekend with good sunshine, scattered clouds and lighter breezes. Temperatures return to the lower 60s for most with more clouds building in later in the day. Though breezes will be much lighter than Friday, the air is still very dry and a low fire danger will still be present.

Clouds increase Saturday night with a few sprinkles possible late and overnight. Temperatures fall back to the 40s with a cloudy sky.

Wind will shift to the East on Sunday, bringing in more clouds and cooler temperatures for New England. The coolest spots will be out east, but western Mass should end up in the 50s to near 60. The day looks dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Dry weather continues Monday and with more of a southerly breeze, temperatures return to the 60s. Clouds hang tough ahead of an approaching cold front.

Our next round of light rain and showers will get started sometime late Monday into Tuesday morning. A slow-moving cold front will move in from the west, bringing light showers. A second low forms along the front and brings a steadier rain Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning that may amount to a decent soaking for our area. A cool, unsettled pattern will follow this system for Wednesday and Thursday thanks to an upper low lingering offshore. Expect below normal temperatures and lots of clouds with a shower in the mix. This trend of cool weather looks to last into the start of May.

