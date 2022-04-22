OneHolyoke’s Keepitclean campaign makes Earth Day comeback

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One Holyoke Community Development Corporation, is a non-profit that used earth day to kick off their city-wide #keepitclean2k22 campaign.

Friday’s event took place at the Flats Community Building on Canal Street.

Western Mass News stopped by where we caught up Nayroby Rosa-Soriano, director of community engagement and residence services for OneHolyoke. She explained how the project got started.

“It’s a community grassroots effort that started four years ago and we kick off on Earth Day. We go through to September, and we end with a city-wide clean up,” said Rosa-Soriano

OneHolyoke will hold organized clean ups every fourth Saturday a month through the end of the summer.

Soriano told us that about 15 employees from Canna Provisions also participated in the Earth Day kick off.

We spoke with one of the volunteers, Steph Labrie, who wanted to help spruce up the city.

“It’s a perfect way for all of us to get out on the town and come together as one and make our town beautiful,” said Larbie.

Rosa-Soriano told us that other Holyoke businesses and organizations are encouraged to volunteer and can even host their own cleaning events.

“We provide all the supplies any day during the week any day they choose. We provide the supplies and make sure that the trash is collected,” she said.

If you are interested in gettting involved, contact community engagement director Nayroby Rosa-Soriano of One Holyoke CDC at 413-409-2004, or via email at nayroby.rosa-soriano@oneholyoke.org

