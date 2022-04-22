Pittsfield teenager missing, police ask for help

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Pittsfield teenager has been reported missing and police are asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Take a close look at the photos. Have you seen her?

Destinie Sanford is 15-years-old. She is 5′6″ tall with brown eyes and black hair.

The Pittsfield Police Department in Massachusetts reported on their Facebook page Friday that Destinie was last seen wearing a blue sweater, (possibly a black coat), blue pants, and that she may be in possession of a white/black Steve Madden bag.

If you have information on Destinie’s whereabouts, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

