Presenting sponsor named for Tom Cosenzi Charity Golf Tournament

(WGGB/WSHM) - This year‘s Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament will be teeing off this year with a new presenting sponsor.

The fourteenth annual event will be presented by CDK Global, an Illinois-based provider of software for automotive dealerships.

The tournament was started by Cosenzi’s children and friends after his death in 2009 at age 52 from brain cancer. Over $1.3 million has been raised over the last 13 years to help support neuro-oncology researchers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

”We’re so thankful to CDK Global for their partnership and we are proud to be able to support the world class research that is ongoing at Dana-Farber,“ said Carla Cosenzi, co-owner of TommyCar Auto Group.

This year’s tournament will take place on September 27 at Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow. More information can be found here.

