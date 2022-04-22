Suspect who led Police pursuit pleads not guilty to several charges

DUDLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The high-speed police pursuit through western Mass. Wednesday ended with a suspect behind bars.

Thursday afternoon, the out-of-State suspect entered a not guilty plea. 48-year-old Kevin Oldaker of Illinois faced a judge at Dudley District Court, on charges connected to a high-speed State Police pursuit that expanded over 80 miles on the Mass Pike on Wednesday morning.

Massachusetts State Troopers tried approaching Oldaker at a service plaza in Charlton, where he was in a car reported stolen by his ex-girlfriend in Maine.

Oldaker sped off after refusing to open his car door, authorities said he headed westbound on the Pike, the chase going through western Mass. and ending near Exit 3 off the highway where a brief stand-off took place before Oldaker was taken into custody.

Prosecutors said his actions put the public at danger.

“He was operating on the breakdown lane and entered the median at time through the western part of the State and did a U-Turn and struck another vehicle, forcing other vehicles off the road,” said the prosecution.

Western Mass News detailed the list of the charges Oldaker is facing from Wednesday’s Police pursuit, including failure to stop for Police and a previous fugitive from justice warrant from Maine.

The defense argued on Thursday for a $500 bail and a GPS-monitoring device so Oldaker could take care of his physical and mental health.

The attorney representing him said he has a hernia, ulcers and is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

“He is very concerned if he would go to jail he would contract COVID and not make it,” said the defense.

In addition, said he’s had a hard past, including being brutally beaten as a child.

“He has had some reconstructive surgery on his body at such a young age because of it. And he’s been following through his life it has become overwhelming,” said the defense.

Prosecutors argued that Oldaker’s actions on Wednesday show he is a flight risk and a danger to the public. A judge ruled the 48-year-old suspect be held on a $50,000 bail or $500-thousand surety bond for each of the two separate cases, an outstanding warrant from Maine and new charges from the police pursuit. His pre trial hearing is scheduled for May 20th.

Meanwhile, Oldaker agreed in court to voluntarily go back to Maine to face charges including violent stalking, once his case involving the police pursuit is concluded here in Massachusetts.

