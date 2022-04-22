Vaccine clinic held at Bounce Trampoline Sports in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has been providing COVID-19 vaccination clinics in several communities throughout this week’s public school vacation week.

One vaccine clinic was held Thursday at Bounce Trampoline Sports in Springfield. Free incentives to those that received their COVID-19 vaccine.

Children ages 5-18 received one hour of free jump time if they get their vaccine. Adults over 18 received a $25 grocery store gift card.

This week, the State ramped up COVID-19 vaccine efforts with free family friendly shot clinics at places like the Eastfield Mall, Six Flags, and Interskate 91 in Wilbraham with many of them offering free giveaways. Western Mass News spoke with the vaccine site manager at Bounce, Heyddie Colondres, to find out how turnout has been since they opened their clinic doors at 2 p.m.

“I feel every time we come here we have a good turnout so we can have anywhere from 60 to 150 daily when we are here. I feel we will get somewhere around those numbers today. It’s great. I just want the kids to get vaccinated, come out check out the incentives,” said Colondres.

During February break, the same incentives were offered at Bounce Trampoline Sports, which Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris told us was a success, with a total of 80 vaccinations given out.

The clinic will also be giving out vaccine shots at Six Flags Friday, offering free tickets and a meal to those who roll up their sleeves.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.