Belchertown Police Lieutenant accused of secretly recording nude women

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The discovery of secret videos of nude women engaging in sexual acts has led to charges against a Belchertown Police Officer. He is now out on bail and on paid administrative leave.

The State Police investigation started in January. A woman who was dating Lieutenant Michael Beaupre found numerous folders with names of unknown females on a black USB thumb drive.

A woman who said she was in a dating relationship with Belchertown Police Lieutenant Michael Beaupre found videos on Beaupre’s USB drive of the two of them having sex. According to court documents obtained by Western Mass News, the woman told State Police she did not consent to the recording of the video, nor was she aware she was being recorded. This was after Beaupre asked her several times in the past if he could record their sexual activities. She said no.

State Police obtained a search warrant for the black USB thumb drive on February 2.

That’s where they found 30 digital images and videos and 13 folders with recordings of seven victims, some of the videos containing nudity and sexual acts with Beaupre.

For Victim One, who first alerted State Police, investigators found 45 videos. 39 of them were from a device that was on a table next to the bed. Six of them were recorded on a device in the downstairs living room.

There was one video of Victim Two. It was recorded from a device in Beaupre’s bedroom across the room and pointed at the bed.

The folder for Victim Three contained 122 videos. Victim Four contained 23 videos. Victim Five 115 videos. Victim Six, eight videos. Victim Seven, 34 videos.

According to court documents, the video recordings were made from January 2017 through December 2021. Beaupre recorded a total of 348 videos of the seven women. Investigators said none of the victims were aware, or gave consent.

Now, we knocked on Beaupre’s door to get his side of the story. He did not answer the door. We also reached out to his attorney and the Belchertown Police Department, neither chose to comment.

