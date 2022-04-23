Getting Answers: Shootings on Worthington Street Under investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is getting answers following two shootings on Worthington Street in Springfield in less than a month.

One gunshot victim was pronounced dead in the hospital, while another remains in critical condition. Two shootings on Worthington Street in Springfield, in just less than three weeks.

On March 26, officers responded to the area near East Columbus Avenue and Main Street, busy with nightclub crowds. The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

On Friday, April 15, just after 10:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1,000 block of Worthington Street. A gunshot victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News that the two incidents were very different in nature.

“One was targeted at an apartment, and the other one was as several nightclubs were letting out,” said Walsh.

On Friday, the Hampden Districts Attorney’s Office identified the victim of last Friday’s shooting as 21-year-old Karmari Alexander of Springfield. The District Attorney’s Office told Western Mass News that this is an ongoing investigation.

Walsh said there are two arrest warrants pending for the March 26 shooting and Police believe more suspects were involved.

“It was a lengthy investigation, they have determined four guns were used during a short time there around 2:10 in the morning,” said Walsh.

The Police Department is once again asking for the public’s help and for witnesses to please come forward.

“There were a lot of people out there i know it was hectic but if anyone saw anything, cars, descriptions of possible shooters our detective bureau really wants to know to bring justice to this victim and the family,” said Walsh.

If you have any information regarding the shooting on Worthington Street last month, you are asked to call the Detective Bureau or use Text-A-Tip.

