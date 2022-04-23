Lynn Clark to no longer serve as the Superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools

CHICOPEE Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One day after she was indicted on federal charges, Lynn Clark will no longer serve as Superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools.

Lynn Clark was arrested at her Belchertown home on April 6 and since then she’d been on paid administrative leave. Meantime, new developments have continued to come out. We broke down everything we know so far.

New details in the bombshell federal investigation into Lynn Clark, as she will no longer serve as superintendent of Chicopee public schools.

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau released a brief statement on Friday, and said in part-quote:

“The School Committee has taken action in accordance with Ms. Clark’s contract and she will no longer be carrying out responsibilities as Superintendent of the Chicopee Public Schools. The School Committee will, at its next meeting, consider the appointment of an Acting Superintendent for the remainder of the school year.”

Clark, who had been the Superintendent since February of 2020, is currently accused of lying to the FBI.

In November of 2021, investigators alleged an unknown candidate for the city’s police chief began receiving multiple messages from an unknown number, threatening to release information that would cause harm to his/her reputation. As a result, the candidate withdrew their application.

On December 3, the search for a new chief was paused after authorities learned there was blackmail involved.

According to charging documents, on or around December 6, Clark lied to federal agents, claiming she received threatening messages from unknown numbers, when in fact, she’d actually sent them to herself.

On February 7, investigators said Clark denied having downloaded a mobile app, which she had used to purchase the fake numbers.

On April 6, FBI agents arrested the 51-year-old at her home in Belchertown. Something her attorney, Jared Olanoff has since said he is disappointed in.

“That did not have to happen, especially because we had an understanding with the government that we would be notified, that there was a time to come to court and that we would immediately come to court,” said Olanoff.

That day, she appeared in federal court in Springfield. At the time she was being charged by criminal complaint with one count of making false statements. Our cameras were rolling as she exited, declining to make any comment.

Later that evening, Clark was placed on paid administrative leave by the School Committee. Chicopee Mayor John Vieau addressed this to Western Mass News one day later.

“Past practice has been a person has paid leave until indicted. So in this particular case, we wanted to do the right thing and make sure that we handle this appropriately,” said Mayor Vieau.

On April 8, Clark appeared publicly with her attorney and denied all allegations against her.

“At this point, that’s all they are. They’re merely allegations. Absolutely nothing has been proven whatsoever. We have not seen any evidence of any kind of wrongdoing whatsoever,” said Olanoff.

He also spoke about her character as an educator in the Chicopee school system for nearly three decades and asked the public to keep an open mind.

“For 29 years, she carried herself with dignity and held the utmost integrity within the Chicopee school system,” said Olanoff. On April 20, the School Committee discussed the personnel matter behind closed doors in an executive session.

On April 21, she was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of making false claims. On April 22, news broke that Clark would no longer serve as the superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools.

We have reached out to the Chicopee School Committee, whose members said they will not be commenting. Alvin Morton is currently serving as Acting Superintendent.

Clark is scheduled to appear again in federal court on April 27. Clark faces up to five years in prison for each false statement, up to one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted.

