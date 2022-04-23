A mild & dry start to the weekend as winds relax; shower chance late

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A chilly start to the weekend as high pressure and clear overnight skies allowed for temperatures to slip to the low 30s for a cold start to the weekend!

Saturday begins with mostly sunny skies and a mix of high clouds as yesterday’s breeze relaxes. With more sun than clouds today, temperatures will reach the low to mid 60s as the afternoon sees more clouds building due to a warm front approaching from the southwest. There is the chance for a brief shower later tonight but any precipitation should remain light as overnight temperatures drop to the low 40s.

Sunday will see more clouds than sunshine as winds shift from the east, bringing cooler air back into southern New England. Winds will remain light and temperatures will be noticeably cooler and settle into the mid 50s. The day remains dry leading into a similar pattern for Monday as you will see another dry day with a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures work their way back into the low 60s. Overcast skies will be more prevalent Monday as a strong cold front approaches from the west.

Our next round of light rain and showers will get started sometime late Monday into Tuesday morning. A slow-moving cold front will move in from the west, bringing light showers. A second low forms along the front and brings a steadier rain Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning that may amount to a decent soaking for our area. A cool, unsettled pattern will follow this system for Wednesday and Thursday thanks to an upper low lingering offshore. Expect below normal temperatures and lots of clouds with a shower in the mix. This trend of cool weather looks to last into the start of May.

