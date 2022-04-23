Advertisement

Springfield Symphony Orchestra holds first concert in over two years Friday

By Joe Chaisson, Photojournalist: Josh Daley and Olivia Hickey
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Symphony Orchestra held its first concert in a little over two years Friday night.

The concert was one of two that are part of the national labor relations board settlement between the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and its musician employees.

Interim Executive Director Paul Lambert said it’s a wonderful thing to have the orchestra back in Downtown Springfield and they’re looking forward to a second concert in early May.

“It’s wonderful. It’s a wonderful thing for Downtown Springfield. It’s a wonderful thing for all of us as we come out of this challenging time,” said Lambert.

