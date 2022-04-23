Town by Town: April 22

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In Holyoke, one business held a giveaway in celebration of Earth Day. The People’s Bank on Northampton Street in Holyoke gave away tomato plants, garden seed packets, and gardening kits for kids.

The Holyoke location wasn’t the only one doing a giveaway though, the people’s banks in Amherst, West Hartford, and Suffield, Conn. also held the giveaways.

In Westfield, a new hockey tournament is being held at Amelia Park Arena.

Dubbed “The Amelia Park Spring Classic,” 13 teams across three divisions will be competing for the “classic cup.”

The tournament will have an 18 plus and a 40 plus division and a women’s division, with players all across New England.

The tournament is taking place 2-11 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday, with playoffs on Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In West Springfield, the New England Spring Classic Dog Show will be held at the Big E fairgrounds. The event will be held from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

