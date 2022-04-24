Chicopee Police Department in search of man in possession of fake Connecticut identification card

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Chicopee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man in possession of an altered Connecticut identification card.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, the identification card had the real identification information of another individual on it. However, the photo was altered to be that of the male suspect.

Police said it is believed that the suspect has left the area in a black 2022 Lexus SUV with New York plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1740.

