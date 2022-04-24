Communities member for Westfield River clean up

WESTFIELD Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Members of the community came together Saturday to help clean up the Westfield River.

The event, hosted by the Westfield River Watershed Association, was held in celebration of Earth Day! Western Mass News spoke with Westfield Mayor Michael McCabe, who assisted with the efforts.

“It’s nice to have 80 people out here on this beautiful day doing what they think is best for the community. We got folks over here tearing it up. Good for you guys!” said McCabe.

McCabe added there were 15 or 20 bags of debris brought up from the river bed, including tires, bottles, nips and more.

If you missed Saturday’s event, there will be another cleanup effort in October.

