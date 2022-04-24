A cooler & cloudy Sunday with a spot shower; the sun does return later afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Clouds filled in overnight as a stationary front lingers to our southwest and a few scattered showers worked their way into the area. Overnight temperatures stayed elevated, getting to only the low 40s for much of the area.

Sunday starts with a few lingering showers early & cloudy skies as winds shift from the east, bringing cooler air back into southern New England. Winds will remain light and temperatures will be noticeably cooler and settle into the upper 50s. The sun should make a return in the afternoon, allowing for some areas to reach the 60 degree mark. The day remains mostly dry leading into a similar pattern for Monday, as you will see another favorable day with a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures work their way back into the low 60s. Overcast skies will be more prevalent Monday afternoon as a strong (but slow moving) cold front approaches from the west.

Our next round of light rain and showers will get started sometime Tuesday morning. The cold front arrives from the west, bringing light showers. A second low forms along the front and may bring the chance for steadier rain Tuesday evening. A cool, unsettled pattern will follow this system for Wednesday and Thursday thanks to an upper low lingering offshore. Expect below normal temperatures and lots of clouds with a shower in the mix. This trend of cool weather looks to last into the start of May.

