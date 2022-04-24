Emergency crews respond to scene on Page Boulevard

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to the scene on Page Boulevard Sunday morning.

Our crews arrived shortly before 7 a.m. and saw three cars that appeared to be involved in an accident. One appeared to have hit a tree and another a pole.

Eversource was called to the scene to assist.

Our crews noted that an ambulance was also called to the scene. There has been no word on any injuries.

Western Mass News has reached out to Springfield Police for further information.

