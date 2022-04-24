Advertisement

West Springfield crews respond to two separate accidents Saturday night

MGN
MGN(Pixabay)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews responded to two separate motor vehicle accidents in West Springfield Saturday evening.

According to the West Springfield Fire Department, crews responded to Route 5 around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a motorcycle accident.

One person was transported to the local hospital.

Crews also responded to Main Street for a second accident involving a vehicle rollover.

No injuries were reported for the second accident.

All roads have since reopened to traffic.

