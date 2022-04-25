Brother of missing New York woman last seen in Lee speaks out

LEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Family and friends are still looking for a New York woman who went missing in western Massachusetts nearly a month ago.

Meghan Marohn is a teacher from Delmar, New York who was last seen on March 27th after taking a trip to the Berkshires.

“She’s gone,” said Meghan’s brother, Peter Naple. “I mean, there hasn’t been a trace of her.”

Peter Naple is still searching for his sister, 42-year-old Meghan Marohn, who has been missing for more than 4 weeks.

Speaking on Zoom with Western Mass News, he told us that Meghan, who is from New York, had escaped to Berkshire County for a few days to relax and was staying at the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge. He last spoke to her on Saturday, March 26th, and said she showed no signs that anything was wrong.

“She had gotten back to the room, and she was eating some soup and reading her book,” Peter told us.

She was set to stay until March 30th, but Sunday the 27th was the last time anyone saw her.

Reporter: “Is that like her to do anything like that?”

Peter: “To just run away? No. Nothing has led to the idea that she may have done that, anyways. If she was getting help to do something like that, I don’t know who would be helping her to do it.”

Peter said that Meghan’s car was found in the parking lot in front of Longcope Park, but according to phone data, she never entered the park, but instead went down the street to private property.

“Which doesn’t make any sense,” Peter said. “She left her car unlocked, which is against what she’s done in the past.”

Massachusetts State Police, Lee Police, K9 units, and even members of the community have searched the park and private property extensively, but Peter said that they still have no clues.

“I mean, we didn’t find any stuff from her. There’s nothing,” he told us. “We didn’t find any dropped phone, hat, scarf, anything that was dropped or anything.”

Meghan’s phone, car keys, hotel key, and purse are still missing. Peter told us the last month has taken a toll on him and left him with many unanswered questions.

“We don’t know if she was going hiking or not. I still don’t know why she went to where she went to,” Peter said. “We found hiking boots in her car. I mean, if you were going to go hiking, you’d think you’d wear your hiking boots.”

Meghan is an English teacher at Shaker High School in Latham, New York. Peter did tell us that she was dealing with some issues at school.

“I don’t know the full story,” he said. “I do know that what happened at school caused her a lot of heartache. The school gave her paid leave until the end of the school year.”

We reached out to Meghan’s school who told us, quote:

“We continue to keep Ms. Marohn and her family in our hearts and minds. She is a valued and loved member of our school community. The district continues to provide counselors, social workers, and psychologists to assist any student in need.”

Police said that Meghan is 5′6″, 120 pounds, and has dyed reddish/auburn hair. Her brother described her as an amazing person.

“She is devoted to her teaching,” Peter said. “She’s passionate about her poetry. She’s passionate about environmental issues. You know, she’s involved. She’s done quite a bit.”

Although she is 13 years younger than him, Peter said they got along very well.

“She confided in me, you know, told me how she would feel,” he told us. “I mean, looking back, you always say that you know someone, but when something like this happens, you realize there are parts that you don’t know about that person.”

Peter said police have expended a lot of their efforts, but he is still holding out hope.

“I’m not going to stop looking for her until I find her,” he said.

Peter has created a GoFundMe to help hire a private investigator to further the search for Meghan. At the time of our broadcast Monday, it had raised more than $12,000.

You can find more information on Meghan on the Find Meghan Marohn website.

If you have any information regarding Meghan’s case, call 911.

