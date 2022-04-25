Advertisement

Call for change at Springfield Courthouse

On Monday, workers and union representatives protested outside the Roderick Ireland Courthouse calling for change.
By Jessica Michalski, Hugh Zeitlin and Photojournalist: Jeff Kurowski
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, workers and union representatives protested outside the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield calling for change.

This after mold was detected in the courthouse last summer and back in March it was determined to be cancer-causing in an independent report.

There was also a sewage leak and ceiling issues which have further prompted these employees to ask for better working conditions and demand that the building be shut down.

Union employees tell Western Mass News they had planned to protest every Monday until a change is made.

