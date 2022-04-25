Call for change at Springfield Courthouse

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, workers and union representatives protested outside the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield calling for change.

This after mold was detected in the courthouse last summer and back in March it was determined to be cancer-causing in an independent report.

There was also a sewage leak and ceiling issues which have further prompted these employees to ask for better working conditions and demand that the building be shut down.

Union employees tell Western Mass News they had planned to protest every Monday until a change is made.

