Chicopee Police investigating potential swatting incident Bostwick Lane

By Olivia Hickey and Raegan Loughrey
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Chicopee Police are investigating a call as a potential swatting incident.

Police told Western Mass News that officers responded to Bostwick Lane Sunday evening for a possible shooting victim. When they arrived on the scene, Police determined no one was injured.

No other information is available at this time. Western Mass News will provide updates as they become available.

