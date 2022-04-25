Advertisement

Crews respond to Cabot Street Fire in Holyoke

By Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews are responding to a structure fire on Cabot Street in Holyoke. When Western Mass News crews arrived on the scene, heavy smoke cold be seen coming out of the building. Western Mass News has reached out to the Holyoke Fire Department for more information. We will provide the latest information as it becomes available.

